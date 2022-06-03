Dorothy Elizabeth Humphreys Ellen, formerly of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 92. Born on May 28, 1930, in Raleigh, NC, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Luther Wade Humphreys, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth McNamara Humphreys. Dorothy graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh and received both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English from East Carolina University. She was the owner/operator of the dancewear shop At Barre, Ltd. in Greenville, NC for over 40 years. A member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC for over 50 years, she was active in the UMW and the Circle. While living in Greenville, she was an avid supporter of the arts and was active with the faculty wives at ECU and numerous book clubs. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. John Calhoun Ellen, Jr and her brother, Luther Wade Humphreys, Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn Ellen Styers of Gastonia, and Elizabeth Ellen Gordon (Jonathan) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Clark, Grant, and Hunter Styers, and Madeleine, and Tabitha Gordon. Family and friends of Dorothy Ellen are invited to attend her funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM Sunday, June 5, 2022, from the graveside at Evergreen – A Quiet Place in Belmont. Pastor Walt Windley, IV will officiate. The family will greet friends at the cemetery immediately following the service. Condolences may be sent to the Ellen family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, the Ellen family has requested that contributions in memory of Dorothy may be sent to the Covenant Village Benevolence Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ellen family.