Dorothy Fields

Dorothy Cherry Fields
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy Cherry Fields, 88, died Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, NC. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC . Online condolences towww.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Dorothy Cherry Fields will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.