Dorothy Griffin

Dorothy E. Griffin
WILLIAMSTON - Dorothy Ellis Griffin, 89, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Ms. Griffin, a native and lifetime resident of Martin County, was born the daughter of Lawrence and Martha Ellis on July 16, 1931. On July 17, 1949, she married George C. Griffin Jr., and enjoyed 54 years until his passing on July 14, 2003.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She took great pleasure in caring for her family and friends, always placing them before herself, which was her standard of living.
One of her most noted talents and pleasures was cooking. For 30 years, she worked with her husband as owners of Griffin's Quick Lunch cooking 5-gallon pots of Brunswick stew twice a week and was also the bookkeeper. Dorothy was known for her brownies from scratch and baked them often to share with the sick, grieving families, church meals, and nursing home patients. Until her decline in health, Dorothy enjoyed playing bridge and supper club with her friends.
She was an avid sports fan, her love for baseball was started by going to games with her father and listening on the radio about her neighbor, Jimmy Brown playing with the St. Louis Cardinals back in the 30's and 40's. She also followed Jim and Gaylord Perry throughout their entire careers, attending many games. Duke Basketball was also a favorite.
She served on the Martin Co. Board of Social Services from 1998-2001, and also was a member of Martin General Hospital Auxiliary. For many years, she was an active member of the Martin Co. Democratic Women. As a member of Memorial Baptist Church, she was a devoted member of the Nettie Cowan Circle, where she served as Co-Chair for many years and enjoyed her Sunday School class.
Survivors include her son, George C. Griffin, III "Georgie" and his wife, LuAnne; daughter, Jeanette Griffin White all of Williamston; grandchildren, Gus Griffin of Williamston; Rebecca Griffin Wright and husband, Zach of Raleigh; brother, Wayne Ellis and wife Judy of Rocky Mount; sister Joan Brown and husband Travis of Williamston; sister-in-law Geraldine Ellis of Jamesville.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22nd, between 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Biggs Funeral Home and other times at the residence. The family respectfully requests all attendees to wear a facial mask and socially distant to comply with pandemic guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 109 W. Church St., Williamston, NC 27892; Martin Enterprises, 6003 W Main St. Williamston, NC 27892; Duke Eye Center, 512 S. Mangum St., STE 400, Durham, NC 27701; or the charity of one's choice.