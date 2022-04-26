Dorothy Hamill Carraway, 90 was called home on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, April 27th at the Falkland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at 11:00 am with the service following at 12:00 pm. Dorothy was born on July 24th, 1931 to John and Bertha Murphy. She married George Watson Hamill and worked as a homemaker and farmer until later in life when she began her career with Pitt County Schools, and married Linwood Carraway. Dorothy’s love of life were her family, church, and our Lord and savior. Whether you knew her as mama, ma, grandma, Aunt Dot or friend, you knew you were loved and there was nothing a good home cooked meal would not fix. Her enjoyment was fixing goody bags for people in the hospital, taking meals to those who were sick or to the shut-ins, cooking meals at church or helping others whenever there was a need. She is proceeded in death by husband, Linwood Carraway, G. W. Hamill and daughter Leesa Dawn Hamill. She is survived by son Rick Hamill and Paulette, Denny Hamill and Carla, daughter Donna Jordan and Ray, son Mike Hamill and daughter Angie Hamill and Terry, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Falkland Presbyterian Church in memory of Dorothy Carraway, P. O. Box 28, Falkland, NC 27827.