Dorothy Heath

Dorothy "Dot" Johnson Heath
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Johnson Heath, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Dorothy was born and raised in Walstonburg, graduating from Walstonburg High School. She lived most of her adult life in Greenville. For many years she enjoyed monthly outings with her sisters, affectionately known as the "Johnson 5." Her greatest joy was spending time at home with her family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Marvin Heath; parents, Dewey and Marjorie Johnson; sisters, Odean Harrell, Mary Martha Heath, and Margie Tyson; and brothers, Bit Johnson, Harold Johnson, and Bud Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Heath and wife, Judy, of Greenville; daughter, Felicia Heath of the home; grandchildren, Bradley Heath and wife, Malissa, of Greenville, and Logan Heath Bunch and husband, David, of Grimesland; great-grandchildren, Riley, Dustin, Austin, and Maddie; sister, Bertha Hamm; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .