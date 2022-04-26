Mrs. Dorothy Jane Mobley, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a long battle with Frontal Lobe Dementia. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Dorothy was born in Boston, MA. She was educated in Catholic School System and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Brookline, MA. She moved to North Carolina in the late 1980's and continued her education at East Carolina University School of Nursing and graduated president of her class. She worked for 10 years at the Heart Center at Vidant in the CICU Dept. and then worked in the Information Technologies Dept. until her retirement in 2012. She was a lover of the beach and the water. One of her favorite places was Sand Dollar Island near Bogue Inlet. She enjoyed reading, especially Nicholas Sparks' novels and she liked to travel with her husband, Jim to Puerto Rico, Aruba and all of the Caribbean Islands. They would often spend their winters in Florida, traveling in their RV. Most especially her truest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren at the beach. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jim Mobley of Greenville; daughter, Felecia Dyer and husband, Barry, of Wilmington, NC; sons, Craig Ferri and wife, Ann, of Wake Forest, NC, Chris Ferri and wife, Lana, of Emerald Isle, NC and Mark Ferri and wife, Jennifer, of Pittsboro, NC; grandchildren, Briscoe, Duke, Megan, Katheryn, Alexandria, Cameron, Eliza Jane, Brooks, Jackson and Lucas; sister, Paula Brown and husband, Tony, of Greenville; brother, William H. Rogers and wife, Joan, of Newport, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke University School of Neurology for Frontal Lobe Dementia Research, 932 Morreene Road, Durham, NC 27705. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com