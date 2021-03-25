Mrs. Dorothy “June” Oliver, 70, of Pitt Co., passed away after a long term illness on Monday, March 22, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 26th at 11:00am at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates-Grifton. Mrs. Oliver was a native of Bat Cave, NC, located near Hendersonville, NC. She lived there for 37 years and for the past 32 years, she resided in eastern NC. She was a graduate of West Henderson High School. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit the Holy Land and other European countries throughout the years. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Haynes and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Garey W. Oliver, brother; Leon Haynes and wife, Pam, nieces; Heather Morgan and Ashley Harkins, great niece; Charie McCall, daughter by marriage; Brandy Krall, granddaughter by marriage; Kaylin Singh, step-daughter by marriage; Josleen Singh. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.