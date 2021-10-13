Dorothy Leary Nanney, age 76, died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 13, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Dennis Levin. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Howard Nanney Jr. of the home; daughter, Deborah Edwards of Macclesfield; sons, Eugene Cayton of Farmville, Thomas Cayton of Greenville, and John Nanney of Farmville; sisters, Jennie Leary of Farmville and Martha Ford of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .
