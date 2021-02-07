Dorothy May Nordman Satterfield, affectionately known as Dot, passed away December 24th, 2020 at her home at Cypress Glen Retirement Community. Dot led an active life being one of the first volunteers selected to join the newly formed Peace Corp along with her husband John Edward Satterfield,(deceased, Faculty Emeritus, East Carolina University, School of Art) They spent two years in Peru helping with construction of medical facilities and medical treatment. After leaving the Peace Corp, they traveled extensively through Europe then returned to the United States where they both received their MFA degrees from University of Kansas. Places in the Art Department at then East Carolina College, soon to become East Carolina University, brought them both to Greenville, N.C., where Dot taught graphic design, helping to build the program it has become today. In addition to teaching, both she and her husband traveled extensively, camped throughout the US and thoroughly enjoyed moonlight sails on the Pamlico River. Dot also had an active studio life creating large woven commissions and was a juried member of Piedmont Craftsmen Inc., a national artist/craftsman organization. After the death of her husband, Dot moved to Cypress Glen and continued her traveling with her friends to places like China, Portugal, Italy and Holland, to see the tulips blooming. A tree is to be planted in her honor. Friends will have a celebration of her life at a later date. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.