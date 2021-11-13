Dorothy Morris

Dorothy (Dot) Olivian Smith Morris
BELVOIR - Mrs. Dorothy (Dot) Morris, 96, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 14 at 3:30 P.M. at Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville, N.C., with visitation after the service.
Dot was born and reared in the Willis Neck Community of Craven County. Daughter of the late George and Dollie Ipock Smith, she graduated from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro. She attended East Carolina Teachers' College (now E.C.U.) for one year before returning home to work at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, in support of her country during World War II.
Upon her marriage to the late Sylvester Morris, Dot moved to the Belvoir Community in Pitt County, where she worked by her husband's side on the family farm for many years. Later, Dot rejoined the workforce, employed for many years at Pitt County Memorial Hospital (now Vidant Medical Center) in admissions and in the business office, where she was promoted to manager.
After retirement, Dot enjoyed working in retail at local department stores. Never one to avoid being productive, Dot later returned to work as a volunteer at the hospital. She loved interacting with and helping people. At her daughter's urging, Dot became a Mary Kay consultant for many years.
With family members, she enjoyed traveling to Europe, parts of the U.S.A., and a cruise to the Bahamas. She was a member of Gum Swamp Original Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Morris; son, David Morris; sister, Janice Smith Perry; and brother, Jatha Smith. Dot is survived by her children, Linda Morris Smith (Rick), Sylvia Jean Morris Moore (Bucky), and Edward Morris (Deborah); Grandchildren, Vanessa Smith, Adrienne Smith Covington (Robert), Louis Moore, and Anna Grace Morris Whaley (Brandon); Great grandchild, Olivia Moore; and sister, Pauline Smith Cole (Bob).
Flowers are welcome, as are donations to Gum Swamp OFWB Church, 2072 Gum Swamp Church Rd, Greenville, NC 27834; Falkland Rescue Squad, P.O. Drawer AN, Falkland, NC 27827; or to Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department, 4189 NC Hwy 33, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville, N.C. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.