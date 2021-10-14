Dorothy S. Smith, 87, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday at Freedom Baptist Church, Simpson. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A longtime resident of Pitt County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Charlie and Lillie Suggs. She worked for Grady White Boats for many years before working in the Cafeteria of Lifegate School. She was a member of Peoples Baptist Church and she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher McLawhorn, brother, William Suggs, and a sister, Thelma Batchlor. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Frank Smith; children, John “Dickie” McLawhorn and wife, Linda of Farmville, Connie Haddock and husband, Warren of Grifton, Donnie McLawhorn and wife, Janie of Greenville, Steve McLawhorn of Farmville, and Jeffrey McLawhorn and wife, Kathy of Greenville; 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; stepchildren, Frank Smith, Jr. and wife, Sharon of Rocky Mount, Carlton Smith and wife, Carolyn of Ahoskie; four step great grandchildren; seven step great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Joyce Stocks and husband, Donald of Winterville and Sarah Stocks and husband, J.D. of Greensboro. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
