Dorothy Whichard

Dorothy Ann Mendenhall Whichard
WILLIAMSTON - Dorothy Ann Mendenhall Whichard, 84, passed away peacefully at Vidant Medical Center on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with her children by her side.
Mrs. Whichard was born March 13, 1936 to the late Theodore and Essie Taylor Mendenhall of Bear Grass, NC.
She was married on August 5, 1967 to Lindsay Russell Whichard of Stokes, NC, who preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Lillian Peele and Mary Lib Wynne, both of Williamston and Joyce Taylor Lewis of Greenville, NC.
She is survived by her son, Lindsay Russell Whichard, Jr and wife Marta Alfred Whichard of Nashville, NC as well as her daughter Amanda Whichard VanStaalduinen and husband Daniel Martin Van Staalduinen of Williamston, NC. She was the proud "Nana" of three grandchildren, Parker Thomas VanStaalduinen, William Finch VanStaalduinen, and Caroline Tate VanStaalduinen.
Dorothy graduated from Bear Grass High School and furthered her education at East Carolina University. Upon leaving ECU she worked in Washington, DC as a secretary for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She was a member of the Williamston Presbyterian Church where she was awarded an Honorary Lifetime Membership and taught many years of Sunday school for the children of the church. She served as a devoted employee of the Martin County Department of Social Services for 32 years, and was selected by fellow co-workers as Employee of the Year in 1982. Dorothy spent the last years of her life surrounded by her children and grandchildren living between her daughter's farm in her custom "she shed" and her son's home in Nashville enjoying her granddogs
Because of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a private burial will take place at The Whichard family cemetery on their farm in Stokes, NC. A celebration of her life and visitation will be planned and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the L. Bruce Wynne Memorial Scholarship Fund at Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston, NC which was started by her beloved sister upon her husband Bruce's death.
Biggs Funeral Home of Williamston is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.