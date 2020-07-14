Dorothy Wooles

Dorothy French Wooles
GREENVILLE - Dorothy French Wooles, 93, of Greenville, North Carolina was called home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020 with her family by her side.
Dorothy was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church for fifty years. The funeral will be held there on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held at 10:15 prior to the funeral at the church. Family will be greeting guests after the service.
Dorothy was born on September 6, 1926 in La Mesa California. She graduated from Grossmont High School in La Mesa California and earned her nursing degree from San Diego County Hospital. She was a devoted wife of 64 years and a loving, dedicated mother to five children. She spent many weekends driving her children to swim meets and golf tournaments.
Dorothy began her nursing career in Boise, Idaho as a polio nurse. She then joined the Air Force and continued her nursing career during WWII as a military transport nurse of wounded soldiers. She then was a surgical nurse at Mount Auburn in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She retired from her nursing career with the Greenville Health Department in 1990.
Dorothy was an avid golfer who took great pleasure in her game while playing with family and dear friends. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds in her garden. She was member of a bridge club where she made many lifelong friends. She was a strong supporter of the Ronald McDonald House for many years. She also served numerous years on the Greenville Recreation and Parks Commission.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Wallace R. Wooles; her five children, Janet Lynn Absher of Richmond, Virginia, Michael Wooles, and wife Marian, of Anderson, South Carolina, Mark Wooles, and wife Teresa, of Greenville, N//C, Jennifer Wooles Green, and husband Samuel, of Louisburg, NC, Leslie Wooles Murray, and husband Gary, of Franklinton, NC. She is survived by ten grandchildren: John Absher, Jill Brishke, Joy Maletta, Addison Wooles, Jodie Wooles Keenan, Logan Green, Jamie Wooles, Morgan Wooles and Megan Wooles. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson Michael Christopher Green.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Gail Reid and Penny Cummings of Silver Care. The family would also like to thank her doctors, caring nurses at Vidant Medical Center and the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.