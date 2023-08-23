Douglas Allan Jackson, 87, of Winterville, passed away at ECU Health Medical Center on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Services will be Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11AM at Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church, Winterville. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9AM until the funeral hour at the church. Doug was born in Winterville, on June 24, 1936, to Wilbun "Rick" Jackson and Irene Nobles Jackson. He graduated from Winterville High School in 1954, and attended East Carolina University. He worked several years on the tobacco market in several states; and later worked in the textile industry. He was a reserve police officer with the City of Greenville police department beginning in 1962, and began his full-time career with GPD in 1973, where he retired at the rank of sergeant in 1995. During his time at the Greenville Police Department, he was instrumental in bringing the Crime Stoppers program to Greenville and Pitt County, and served as the Crime Stoppers Coordinator until his retirement. In 1997, he became the Mayor of Winterville, and served the town in that capacity for the next 24 years. He was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award in 2022 on behalf of the Governor of North Carolina. Besides his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his daughter, Terry Jackson Gatlin (Asa). He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Cartwright Jackson; son, Rick Jackson (Pam) of Winterville; son, Douglas "Dalvin" Jackson (Elke) of Ayden; grandchildren, Bridget Callahan, Kristen Nichols, Phillip Jackson, Ashley Jackson, and Trent Jackson; and three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Corrine Culbreth of Fayetteville and Rickie Worthington of Winterville. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in memory of Doug Jackson to Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers, PO Box 528, Greenville, NC 27835.