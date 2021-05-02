Mr. Douglas Gurkins passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:30 pm at Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm at the church. Doug was an active member of Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for over 40 years and served on the Deacon Board. He spent countless hours studying the scripture and committing God’s Word to his heart to share Christ’s message with others. Doug was a Co-Founder of Country Boys Auction & Realty Co. Inc. After retiring from Country Boys, he was a Court Restructuring Officer for the United States Bankruptcy Court. He took great pride in his work and made many friends throughout North Carolina through his business endeavors. He always enjoyed antiques of all kinds, especially tractors. In his later years, he spent more time in his woodworking shop making special projects for his kids, grandkids and friends and working in his garden. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family. His grandchildren were his greatest treasures. He nurtured their interests and was extremely proud of each of them and eagerly shared that with everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents Eli Sherman Gurkins and Doris Barrington Gurkins; by brothers Hoyt Gurkins, ES Gurkins, Alvis Gurkins, Ernest Gurkins; sisters Louise Fisher, Frances Gibbs. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Virginia Mills Gurkins; a son, Mike Gurkins and wife Sandra; a daughter, Kristy Gurkins Dail and husband Stacy; grandchildren, Alecia Gurkins Sanders and husband Hunter, Cole Dail and wife Hannah, Nick Gurkins and Hunter Dail; sisters, Mary Jane Vanderburg and Joyce Anna Coward and husband Tom; brother James Ed Gurkins and wife Virginia; and special friends Tommy and Geraldine Scott and Henry Johnson. Well done, thou good and faithful servant…enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.