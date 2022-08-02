Douglas John Emerson, born on February 2, 1941, in Omro, WI, died peacefully on July 30th at home, with his family, after an extended illness. Doug's farewell Mass is Wednesday, August 3rd, at 11:00 am, St. Peter Catholic Church. Doug's family will receive family and friends from 10:00 am - 10:45 am in the St. Peter Church foyer. Upon graduation from Western Michigan University, in 1963, Doug devoted his entire career of thirty-five years, to Delco-Remy, General Motors, in Anderson, Indiana. In 2000, Doug and his wife, Charlot, retired and moved to Cypress Landing, in Chocowinity, NC. While there, they met, and traveled with wonderful friends. In 2011, Doug and Charlot moved to Greenville to be closer to family and their church, St. Peter Catholic Church. Doug was a pirate fan through and through. He never missed a home ECU football game as long as his health allowed, even attending three ECU Football Bowl games. The past year found Doug very engaged in Pirate Baseball. His grandson, Kelly, was an ECU swimmer. Doug never missed a meet! Doug is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Charlot, their son, Eric Emerson, his wife Teri, of Chicago, Illinois and their sons, Benjamin and Andrew, daughter, JoAnn Barnhill and husband Kelly, children, Riley and Hunter Mills of Wilmington, NC, Kelly and Grace Barnhill of Greenville, Emerson and Quinlan Stuart of Coronado, CA, and Charlot's brother, Rick Anderson, and his wife, Mary, of Venice, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities - Greenville, 1746 Union Street, Greenville, NC, 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com