On Friday, June 17, 2022, Dr. David L. Batie closed his eyes from this earth and opened them in heaven to see his Savior Jesus Christ for the first time. He was 68 years old. He lived in Winterville, NC. David was born in Grand Island, Nebraska. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies at University of Nebraska in 1975, Master of Architecture at University of Nebraska in 1977, and studied abroad in London, England in 1976. David settled in Greenville, NC in 1996, where he took a position at East Carolina University as a professor in Construction Management. He worked there until he retired spring of this year. David was actively involved at People's Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, Choir Member, and Master Club Director for twenty plus years. David loved to work with his hands, and he was always busy building something for his wife or tinkering with something in his workshop. David will be remembered for his willingness to serve his God and others. He selflessly chose to use his education and gifts to help churches with architectural designs. He did all of this by faith. The Lord provided for him over the past twenty-six years so that he could continue to serve churches in this fashion. He was a prime example of what God can do with someone who is willing to use their gifts for His glory. He will be missed by so many in the days ahead, but there is comfort in knowing that he is with Jesus. Psalm 116:15 says, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." David is survived by his wife, Janice Batie of 23 years of loving marriage; daughter, Courtney Bates, son-in-law, Bucky Bates; granddaughter, Layla Bates; son, Brandon Harris; daughter-in-law, Brittany Harris; grandson, Wray Harris; and brother, Steve Batie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie Batie and Lyle Batie. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am at People's Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Donations can be made in honor of David to People's Baptist Church, 1621 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.