Dr. Edgar Smith "Dick" Douglas, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, Monday August 22nd. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, August 28th at 2 PM at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the Taft Christian Life Center immediately following the service. A private family committal will be held prior to the service. A native of Danville, VA, Dick was born to the late Edgar and Ruby Luther Douglas. He attended Randolph Macon College in Virginia and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1961. He began his medical internship at Roanoke Memorial Hospital before serving in the United States Army and completing his duty in 1964. Upon completion of his internship, Dick then did his residency at North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill from 1964 until 1968. Afterwards, he relocated to Greenville and began his private practice with Greenville Obstetrics and Gynecology, PA. He enjoyed many years there caring for his wonderful patients. In addition, Dick also served as Clinical Professor at East Carolina School of Medicine and served on many medical boards and associations in connection with his profession. Dick grew up in the church, but it wasn't until 1976, while attending a revival at Jarvis UMC, he heard the true message of the gospel and God changed his life forever. Shortly thereafter, Dick found himself teaching Sunday School which he continued for over 35 years. He was a strong advocate for the unborn and instrumental in starting the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Greenville. Another important organization to Dick was the NC Family Policy Council which he chaired for 10 years. In 1998, he had the privilege to be Executive Director for the Franklin Graham Festival '98 which was held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium here in Greenville. His steadfast faith was apparent to everyone, and he will be remembered as a supporter of others and an ambassador of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Dick met the love of his life, Janey, in the first grade in Danville Va. In 1957, they married and began their family, raising their children Mark, Gordon, & Nancy. He was an avid reader, a lifelong learner and a passionate golfer. He greatly enjoyed his family, and many happy times were spent together at their home in Pinehurst. Those that knew him best knew of his love for the Tar Heels, all things baseball, and a good meal. A loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, Dick will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Janey Hardy Douglas; his two sons Mark Douglas and wife, Dorcas, of Cary and Gordon Douglas and wife, Lisa of Greenville, and his daughter Nancy Brady and husband Stephen of Tryon; his grandchildren, Joshua Douglas and wife, Alexis, of Charlotte; Andrew Douglas of Downingtown PA; Caroline Douglas of Kannapolis; Emily Smith and husband Dane of Chesapeake VA; Rachel Mitchell and husband, Brian, of Cary; Kendall Douglas of Raleigh; Wesley Brady of Campobello, SC; and Sarah Douglas of Cary; his great grandchildren Ava, Everette, Elliana, Theo, Axton, Luke, and one on the way; his three siblings, Margaret Vaughn of Amelia Court House, VA; Janice Dyer and husband, Ben, of Midlothian, VA.; and John Douglas and wife, Karen, of Danville VA. Memorial contributions may be made to: Carolina Pregnancy Center, 209 E Arlington Blvd., Greenville NC 27858; North Carolina Family Policy Council, 343 E Six Fork Rd. Suite 340, Raleigh NC 27609; or Jarvis UMC Cookie Jar, 510 S Washington St. Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com