Dr. Jon Bunde Tingelstad, 88, of Greenville, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be conducted on Monday at 1 PM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dan Burris officiating. A native of McVille, North Dakota, Dr. Tingelstad was born on January 15, 1935, the son of S.B. and Mabelle Tingelstad. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1958 and Harvard Medical School in 1960. He trained in pediatrics at the Children's Hospital Medical Center in Boston and the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver, and in pediatric cardiology at the Children's Hospital in Buffalo. He served as a pediatrician at the U.S. Air Force Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany and was a member of the Department of Pediatrics at the Medical College of Virginia, Richmond. In 1976, he and his family moved to Greenville, and he was named Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the ECU School of Medicine, a title he held for 23 years. He played leadership roles in the National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Board of Pediatrics. Locally, he was a member of the Board of Education, Greenville City Schools; the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; and the Board of Managers of the Greenville office of Planters National Bank and Centura Bank. He was named a Life Member of the North Carolina Medical Society and an Honorary member of the North Carolina Pediatric Society. He was awarded the Sioux Award by the University of North Dakota and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Dr. Tingelstad retired from East Carolina University in 2000 and was named Professor Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics. During the years following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and living by the Pamlico River. He was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville. He will be remembered for his kindness, his intelligence, his devotion to ECU Athletics and the Boston Red Sox, and his commitment to the health of the children of eastern North Carolina. He was always deeply grateful for his family, the opportunities he received in his life, and the wonderful co-workers and friends he made during his lifetime. He was loved. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabelle Tingelstad Hart, his father, Sophus Benjamin Tingelstad, and his son Paul Ayers Tingelstad. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcia; daughter, Catherine of Huntersville, NC; son, David, his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Anna and son, Josh of Wilmington, NC; Paul's wife, Lisa Tingelstad Finley and their daughters, Kristyn and her husband, Jordan Yates of Apex, NC, and Kaleigh of Panama City Beach, FL. He also leaves many devoted relatives and friends. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858, or to the the East Carolina Medical & Health Sciences Foundation, Inc. in support of the Tingelstad Scholarship in Pediatrics Fund. Checks should be made payable to the East Carolina Medical & Health Sciences Foundation, Inc. and can be mailed to: ECU University Advancement, 2200 South Charles Blvd, Mail Stop 301, Greenville, NC 27858-4353.