Dr. Ledyard Elree Ross, Jr. died peacefully at the age of 96 in his home at Cypress Glen Retirement Community, in Greenville, NC, on June 28, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. A private family graveside will be held in the mausoleums at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Dr. Ross was born on July 12, 1925 to Celia Mildred Dupree Ross and Ledyard Elree Ross, Sr. in Pactolus, NC. Dr. Ross's parents moved the family to Greenville, NC while he was a young boy, so that he and his sister, Leah, could attend the public schools. After graduating from Greenville High School, he joined the US Marine Corps First Marine Division and was stationed/served in Parris Island, Camp Pendleton, Okinawa, China, and the Solomon Islands during WWII. He was a survivor of the Battle of Peleliu in 1944. He was discharged from the Marines in 1946 and enrolled in Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh. He transitioned to East Carolina College, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1950. He then went on to attend Northwestern University Dental School and graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1953. Returning to Pitt County, he took over the practice of Ayden Dentist Dr. W. Gooding, who was called into action during the Korean War. When Dr. Gooding returned from Korea, Dr. Ross then moved to Chapel Hill to earn a Master of Science in Orthodontics from UNC. After graduating in 1959, he returned to Greenville and opened up his practice on 10th Street. He practiced orthodontics until 1991, when he retired and turned the business over to his son. His passion for dentistry brought patients from the far reaches of Eastern North Carolina. He always said that because he was passionate about his work, it never felt like a job. He loved to create smiles that people were proud to display. Dr. Ross began investing in real estate in eastern NC in the 1960's, having learned the industry from his mother. He also served as a financier (what is now called an angel investor) over his lifetime for many individuals wanting to start new businesses, thus allowing them to pursue and realize their business dreams. He also served on the Board of Directors of NCNB, was president of the North Carolina Association of Orthodontists, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. Dr. Ross was a philanthropist throughout his life, supporting the ECU Dental School, Boys & Girls Clubs, East Carolina University, and Wounded Warrior Project. Dr. Ross was a member of ECU's Order of the Cupola and Leo W. Jenkins Society. Dr. Ross was a member of Jarvis Memorial UMC and St. James UMC. He had a love of dancing, which continued well into his 90's. He also enjoyed golfing, jogging, tennis, boating, swimming, and traveling. Dr. Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Dupree Kennedy and Ledyard Ross Sr., his stepfather, Alfred Kennedy, and sister, Leah Mildred Ross Mayo. He is survived by: Son, Dr. Dennis Paul Ross of Greenville, NC; Daughters, Kathryn Lynn Ross and husband, Trent Pitts of Cornelius, NC, Jody Ross Odaniell of Scottsdale, AZ, and Cindy Ross Teague and husband, Eric, of Raleigh, NC; 10 grandchildren, Keehln Ross Page and husband, Colt, of Greenville, NC; Owen Ross Davis and husband, Garrett of Greenville, NC, Eliza Ross Conway and husband, Bec of Hugo, NC, Trevor Ross Pitts of Blacksburg, VA, Nathaniel James Snyder of Hillsboro, OR, Ross Everette Snyder of Roseburg, OR, Alec Dupree Snyder of Roseburg, OR, Kathryn M. Teague of Raleigh, NC, Robert Joshua Teague of Raleigh, NC, and Emma M. Teague of Raleigh, NC; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was lovingly cared for in his later years of life by Kim Snead, Mitzi Logan Kellerman, Mary Keehln Ross, Robbin Sherrod, Rena McLawhorn, Earnestine Hodges, Leroy Reeves and the Silver Care Team. A special thank you to these amazing individuals who gave countless hours and endless love to ensure he lived comfortably well into his late 90's. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains, Ledyard E. Ross Unit, 108 Second Street, Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com