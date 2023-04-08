Dr. Thomas A. Chambliss

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Thomas A. Chambliss, 90, beloved husband and Dad, passed away on Wednesday, April 5th after a valiant fight against cancer. He was surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be conducted at Immanuel Baptist Church on Elm Street by the pastor, Rev. Asher Panton at 1:30 on April 11th. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Interment will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park. All in attendance are encouraged to wear purple and gold to honor his deep love for ECU. Dr. Chambliss came to Greenville in 1963 to teach at East Carolina and to become the Director of Student Teaching for the college. He served in that role until he was asked to head the Secondary Education Department for a few years. He taught history, philosophy of education and Curriculum Development on campus and off campus classes in both North Carolina and Virginia. He soon became an avid Pirate supporter and was a season ticket holder in football, basketball, baseball, and Lady Pirate basketball. He anxiously waited for the season opener baseball game each year in a hooded sweat shirt, a heavy coat, toboggan, and motorcycle gloves on that cold February opener. Dr. Chambliss is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Stella, his daughter, Valerie, and his son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Amy, and many nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.