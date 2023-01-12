Dr. William Norwood "Bill" Still, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 8 at the Service League Hospice House following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, January 13 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Wilkerson's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Bill was born in Columbus, Mississippi to William Norwood Still, Sr. and Helen Morris Still and was raised in Jackson, Mississippi. He earned his bachelor's degree at Mississippi College, completed his doctorate at The University of Alabama, and spent two years serving in the United States Navy aboard USS Lake Champlain. Bill began his teaching career at Mississippi State College for Women and moved to Greenville, NC in 1968 to be a history professor at East Carolina College. While at East Carolina, Bill founded and served as the Director of the Maritime History and Nautical Archaeology Program at the university. He was also instrumental in numerous underwater archaeological projects such as those on the USS Monitor, CSS Alabama and the confederate submarine, CSS Hunley. "Doc", as he was often known to his graduate students, was a mentor, advisor, and friend. When he retired from East Carolina University in 1994, he relocated to Kona, Hawaii and was adjunct faculty for the University of Hawaii. Bill continued to serve at ECU as Professor Emeritus in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences. Bill was highly regarded as an expert in the field of American maritime history. In 1989-1990, Bill held the Secretary of the Navy's scholar and research chair in naval history at the Naval Historical Center in Washington, D.C. From 1995-2005, he served as a member of the Secretary of the Navy's subcommittee on naval history. He authored and co-authored dozens of books and publications focused on maritime history from the Civil War through World War II. Up until two weeks prior to his death, he was actively researching and writing the last installation of his series for the Secretary of the Navy, which began with Crisis at Sea and Victory Without Peace, focused on the U.S. naval force's withdrawal following WWI. Throughout his professional career, Dr. Still received numerous awards including: the Jefferson Davis Award and the Bell Wiley Award for the best book in Civil War History, the President Harry Truman Award for Outstanding Research in American History, the Christopher Crittenden Memorial Award for Contributions to North Carolina History, the Dr. Jack Bauer Special Award for Contributions to Maritime History and, most recently in 2021, the John Lyman Book Award along with his co-author, Richard Stephenson, for their book Shipbuilding in North Carolina, 1688-1918. He presented locally, nationally and internationally. He served as the President of the Board of Directors of the Maritime Museum of the Pacific, and chairman of the steering committee for the certificate program in maritime history and underwater archaeology at the University of Hawaii. He also served on the boards of numerous museums. He is known as a dedicated, enthusiastic, and distinguished scholar. At Mississippi College on a bus enroute to a choral performance, Bill sat next to a lovely student who would become the love of his life, Mildred. They shared a love of music, especially classical and Dixieland jazz. He and Mildred were married in 1953 and were blessed with four children, Susan, Kathy, Norwood and Robert. Following his retirement in 1994, Mildred and Bill were inseparable and relocated to Hawaii. The two returned to Greenville in 2008 but he was never a fan of cold weather - he continued to spend winter months in Hawaii and summer months in North Carolina. Bill was a member of Oakmont Baptist Church. He played baseball in college and in the minor leagues, but his true athletic passion was tennis - he was an excellent player and continued to play well into his 80s. Bill was known as a fierce doubles opponent, competing and winning both locally in North Carolina and in Hawaii. We know he is on those pearly courts in heaven now. Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mildred Boling Still, his brothers Robert Still, Paul Still, and his sister, Joanne Still Butler. He is survived by his children, Susie Jannuzzi and husband David White of Kailua, Hawaii, Kathy Barton and husband Frank of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Norwood Still and wife Joy of La Grande, Oregon and Robert Still and wife Angela of Greenville, NC; his grandchildren Ashlyn Still of Washington D.C., Harry Barton of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Charity Walter and husband Jess of La Grande, Oregon, Jonathan Still of Greenville, NC and Kensley Voos and husband Ian of Chapel Hill; one great-grandchild, Montgomery Walter of La Grande, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to either your local hospice house, The US Naval Institute (https://www.usni.org/join) or your local favorite symphony. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.