Drew Harper, III

Drew S. Harper, III
GRIFTON - Drew S. Harper III, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home in Grifton.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:30 pm at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will greet attendees following the service. The service will be livestreamed (go to the obituary at wilkersonfuneralhome.com) and attendees are requested to wear a mask.
Drew, son of the late Betsy Brown Hodges and Drew S. Harper, Jr. spent his early life in Snow Hill, but lived most of his life in Grifton. A true entrepreneur, he oversaw the family farm operations, as well as other endeavors.
Drew was an avid golfer and former member of Indian Trails County Club in Grifton. He enjoyed Classic Rock Music and attended as many live concerts as possible. He was a huge UNC Tarheels fan beginning at the age of six, as well as an enthusiastic sportsman who loved fishing with his son.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jean Jenkins Harper and a cousin, Benjamin "Chuck" Harper.
Drew is survived by his wife of 31 years Cynthia Lee Harper; a son, Drew S. Harper, IV; sister, Loede Brooks Harper; aunt, Mel Jones Harper; cousins, Laura O'Brien, Lanette Pridgen, Winnifred Watson and Jean Flynn Harper; and his mother's dog, "Sis."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paw's Place, 242 George II Hwy. SE, Winnabow, NC 28479, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Christian Church, 103 Queen St., Grifton, NC 28530.
