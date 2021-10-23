Duncan Whitehead, 58, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at ARMC. He was husband of 25 years to Dawn Steele Whitehead who survives. Duncan was employed for 31 years with PHE, Inc. His passion was offshore fishing and spending time with his family and friends on the water. Duncan was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and son. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Ducan is survived by his wife, Dawn S. Whitehead of the home; son, Matt Overman; daughter, Shana Allred and husband, Donald; granddaughter, Alexis Allred; father, James Whitehead and mother, Emmy Lou Gray Casey; brother, Tom Whitehead and wife, Tammy; step sisters, Judith James and husband, Jim and Sumner Little and husband, Garrett and a step brother, Frank Whitford. He was preceded in death by his step mother, Judith Whitehead. A service to celebrate Duncan’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, P O Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409. You may send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com .
