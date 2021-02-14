Dwayne David Tetterton, beloved son, husband and father, aged 60, died Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Dwayne was born June 27, 1960 in Plymouth, NC. He is survived by his parents John Tetterton and Lois Ober, his wife of 28 years, Lori and his daughters Katie and Amanda. After graduating high school at Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill, NC, he attended Pitt Community College in Greenville, NC. Afterward he spent many years working and living in Raleigh, Greenville and Wilmington NC. His greatest joys were spending time with his family and his many pets over the years. Due to Covid concerns there will be no visitation and a graveside service only to be conducted by Chris Grimes, Minister of St. Delight Church to be held on Saturday February 20th at 1:30 pm at Hillside Memorial Gardens in Plymouth, NC In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or a local animal rescue.