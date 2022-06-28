E. Hathaway "Hap' Cross, Jr.

E. Hathaway Cross, Jr., known to his family and friends as "Hap", passed away Friday, June 24, at home with his family at his side. He was preceded in death by his mother Effie Martin Cross and his father Hathaway Cross. He was born June 28, 1941 in Raleigh, but spent much of his youth at the family farm where he was currently living. Prior to moving permanently to Pitt County, he and his family lived in Roanoke Rapids for many years, where he was stationed as the SBI agent in residence for Halifax and Northampton Counties. During the years as an agent, he worked in many different capacities serving as a mentor and trainer for young agents, being sometimes referred to as a "Legend" for his many different assignments and achievements. Following Hap's retirement, Hap pursued his lifelong dream of traveling to Africa for big game hunting, giving food back to impoverished countries. His wife and daughter were fortunate to travel the world with him. He was an avid active member of the "Old Farts Group" of ex-law enforcement members, meeting often to share war stories and reminisce about the sometimes hilarious and sometimes dangerous things that happened in their work. He is survived by his amazing wife of 57 years, Virginia (Ginger) Huff Cross, his side kick daughter, Laura Elizabeth Cross, a sister-in-law, Elsie Huff Carter, his cousin and special family member, Tre' Teel and an adopted daughter, Jenn Ferguson. There will be no service at this time, but family and friends will celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the charity of The Maggie Society, 606 Trinity Dr., Wilson, NC 27893, the rescue that Maisie and Feeney were adopted from and who Hap affectionately referred to as white dog and red dog. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.