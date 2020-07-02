Eamon Moore
GREENVILLE - Mr. Eamon Moore, 64, died Monday, June 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. John Soul Saving Church, Stokes, NC. A public viewing will be held from 12:00pm - 1:00pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Eamon Moore will be by invitation only and mask are mandatory.