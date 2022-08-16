Earl Bailey Seay, 82, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Greenville, NC. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road in Greenville, NC.Mr. Seay was a native of Spartanburg, SC. He was born the son of Cullie Earl Seay and Lula Marie Bailey on June 12, 1940. He was a 1959 graduate of Spartanburg High School and 1962 graduate of The Citadel, Charleston, SC. While at The Citadel, he was honored to be part of The Summerall Guards, the silent precision drill platoon. After his graduation, Mr. Seay received his military commission and served as a tank commander from 1962-1964. Following his military service he was in banking and insurance and real estate. Most of his real estate career was with Aldridge & Southerland Realtors in Greenville, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Dorothy S. Seay, his sons, Kenton B. Seay (Pam) of York, PA and Stanley E. Seay of Hope Mills, NC and his step- grandson, Tyler Wagner of York, PA. Also surviving are his sister, Louise S. Keesler of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two nephews, Gregory D. Keesler, and James M. (Rusty) Keesler of Spartanburg, South Carolina; his close first cousin, William C. Grimes of Irmo, SC; and the Citadel "K" company alumni, class of '62.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road in Greenville, NC or to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.