Earl Dail
FARMVILLE - Earl Dail, age 88, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held Monday, March 2, at 2:00 P.M. at Queen Anne Cemetery in Fountain. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Mr. Dail was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Lois Galloway Dail and his parents, Fred Dail and Mabel Fields Dail.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Dail Oakley of Farmville; son, Edward Thomas Dail of the home; grandchildren, Ginger Dail Elliott and Ruby Dail Latham; and seven great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
