Mr. Edgar Lee Cox, 91, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mr. Cox, a native of Beaufort County, lived most of his life in Greenville. He served in the United States Navy (submarine service) from 1948 until 1953. While stationed in Philadelphia, he met the love of his life, Natalie. Upon discharge, he moved back to North Carolina, married Natalie, and began working in the family owned and operated welding business, Hardee & Cox Welding, as a certified welder. He eventually became second generation owner until his retirement at age 75. Mr. Cox was a faithful member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, serving as an usher until he was 85 years old. He was an avid reader and had a photographic memory. He loved sharing his life experiences with others. He especially loved his grandchildren. Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Natalie Zencak Cox, parents, Grover Glenn and Juanita Smith Cox, sister, Terry Ruth Cox, granddaughter, Stephanie Beaulieu, and son-in-law, Bill Beaulieu. He is survived by his: daughters, Helen Mary Uebler and husband, Bob, Mary Cox, Annie Beaulieu, Rosie Jackson and husband, Bobby, Patsy Gouras and husband, Bobby, Denise Cox, all of Pitt County, and Mary Jo Driscoll and husband, Scott, of Goldsboro; sons, Edgar Lee Cox, Jr. of Dover, DE, Denis Cox, of Lake City, CO, Owen Cox and wife, Suzette, of Winterville, and Liam Cox and wife, Janette, of Greenville; Brother, Phillip Ray Cox of South Carolina; Sisters, Janet Staton and husband, Billy, and Gloria Oakley, all of Greenville; 22 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, School Tuition Assistance Fund, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.