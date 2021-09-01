Edmond Richard Bistany, 97, died Friday, August 27, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 2 PM at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church. Private ennichement will be at St. Peter Catholic Church Columbarium. Mr. Bistany, a native of Sidon, Lebanon, was the son of the late Richard Michael and Mary Hatch Bistany. He attended the American University in Beirut, Lebanon for a year and soon after immigrated to the United States. After making his home in America he served in the Q.M.C. and the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. He later made his home in Yonkers, New York, where he went to work for Burroughs-Wellcome. In 1970 he relocated to Greenville with Burroughs-Wellcome, where he was an active member in St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus and for a number of years served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Joy Soup Kitchen. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Rouse Bistany; and a step-son, Kenneth Schuettinger In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Joy Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834 or online at joysoupkitchen.org Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com