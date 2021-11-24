Edmund Simmons

Edmund Bernard Simmons
GREENVILLE - Mr. Edmund Bernard Simmons, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church at a later date.
Ed, born in Chicago, was the son of the late Edmund and Esther Peters Simmons. He was employed by Yale Lift Trucks and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, always serving wherever he was needed. Above all, Ed was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ann Simmons.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Buczek and husband, John of Fairfield, CT; son, Edmund V. Simmons and wife, Maria of Boulder, CO; grandchildren, Lauren Buczek of Fairfield, CT, Sarah Buczek of Bozeman, MT and Trevor Simmons of Boulder, CO; brother, Michael Simmons of Wheaton, IL; and niece, Megan Pechons and husband, Robert of Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858; or to AseraCare Hospice Care, 2317 Executive Circle, Suite B, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.