Edna Bliss Smithson, 95, passed away on September 13, 2021. Graveside Service will be held on Friday September 17, 2021 at 11:00am in the Snow Hill Cemetery, with Dr. Franklin Baggett officiating. The family will receive guests following the service. Edna was born on May 9, 1926 in Greene Co., NC to Henry Goff and Lidie Mae Hamm Goff. She was raised on the farm and had a strong work ethic. She raised her family alongside her husband and went to work in the healthcare industry as a Pharmacy tech/cashier. She was a member of Community Baptist Church and resided in the Ayden Communities most of her life. Edna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman Smithson; one son, Charles Smithson; her parents and two brothers, Dal and Lee and two sisters, Irene and Ruth. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Edna Moye and husband, Lewis, of Ormonsdville; her son, Raymond Smithson and wife, Gail, of Scuffleton; two sisters, Ada Wainright and Nellie Baldree; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren, and many other extended family members. The family wishes to thank the healthcare workers, home health nurse and their family doctor for their compassion and care. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC.