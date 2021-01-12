Ms. Edna Colville Carraway, 78, passed away on Friday, January 08, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. A native of Pitt County, she had lived most of her life in the Belvoir area. She was a graduate of the Belvoir-Falkland High school, where she played basketball. Edna worked her early life at Prepshirt Shirt Factory and later worked with the United States Postal Service, which she retired from in 2005. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Wm. Jack and Bertie Colville; and longtime companion, Theron Racine “Bob” Baker. She is survived by her canine companion, Lil Boy; son, Robert L. Carraway and wife, Gay, of Washington; daughter, Rhonda Kaye Carraway of Bethel; 6 grandchildren, Laura Grooms, Robyn C. Hamilton (Ashton), Wm. Tyler Hines-Carraway (Caroline), Cody Hines-Carraway (Josh), Anna Hines-Carraway, and Erin Hines-Carraway; 3 great grandchildren, Brentley Hines-Carraway, Zorriana Hines-Carraway, and Waylon Grey Hamilton; brothers, Stanley Colville, Ronnie Colville, and Donnie Colville; and sister, Barbara Pollard. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Rhonda Carraway. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.