Edna E. Davenport, 92, of Ayden, passed away on January 11, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday January 13th at 11:00am at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Interment will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10-11. In keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, we ask that if you attend, that you consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing. Edna was born on January 24, 1928 in Pitt Co., NC to Theodore and Mamie Garris. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clayton Davenport; both parents; a brother, Lewis "Sambo" Garris; and a sister, Gertrude Lewis. Edna was born and raised in Pitt County and graduated from the local high school. After school, she met and married the love of her life in 1946 and together they spent their life enjoying each other and raising their family. After her children were grown, she went to work for Pitt County Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria. She was a longtime member of Ayden United Methodist Church, and she loved her church family dearly. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Edna is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Davenport, of Ayden and Grey Dail , of Winterville; her two grandchildren, Scott Dail and wife Summer, of Grimesland and Amy Sanders, of Winterville; a brother, Eugene Garris, of GA and one sister, Evelyn Johnson, of VA. She also leaves behind three precious great grandchildren, Hannah Sanders and Carson & Anna Grey Dail. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Ayden UM Church, P.O. Box 335 Ayden, NC 28513.