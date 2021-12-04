Edna English
SOUND BEACH, NY - Sister Edna English passed peacefully into eternal life November 26, 2021.
Born in 1932 to Marion and Nolia English, Edna was raised in eastern North Carolina, studied nursing in Portsmouth, VA, and graduated in 1954. She entered the Novitiate of the Daughters of Wisdom in 1958.
After serving as a hospital nurse in New York for two decades, Edna relocated to North Carolina, where she was a nursing consultant at the Eastern AHEC Regional Office in Greenville and the Duplin and Hyde County Health Departments. She retired from nursing in 1995 and became Director of Religious Education at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church.
In 2020 Edna relocated to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Convent in Long Island, New York.
She will long be remembered for her purposeful life and her great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, godchildren, the Daughters of Wisdom, staff members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Convent, and friends in Greenville.
To donate in Sr. Edna's memory, please visit: