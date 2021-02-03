Edna Hardy Leggett passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She was 91 years old. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Leggett, and brothers, Charles “Buck” Hardy, and Maurice “Chick” Hardy. She was mother to Judy Parker (husband, Ward), Janet Clark (husband, Don) and Mitchell Leggett (wife, Tracy). She was grandmother to Matt Parker (wife, Jennifer), Mark Parker (wife, Kira) and Justin Leggett (wife, Amanda). She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Addison, Abram and Luke Parker, as well as Holden, Layla, Ivy and Karson Leggett and Gavin Paramore. Due to Covid restrictions a private graveside service will be held for family members only. Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Church of Christ, 4347 NC 903 North, Robersonville, NC 27871. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.