...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 03/15/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Edna Marie Jones Kares, 78, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at Peace Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Kares was born May 14, 1944 near Ayden in Pitt County to Joseph H. Jones and Grace Wood Jones Cox. She spent her childhood years in Craven County and graduated from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro. She obtained her undergraduate and Master degrees at East Carolina University. She retired with 31 years of State of NC service working for 20 years at ECU and was last employed as a licensed clinical social worker at Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center. She also supervised a number of social workers toward obtaining their degrees and licensure. Mrs. Kares was a former member of Boyd Memorial Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where she served as Treasurer for 15 years, member of the Session and moderator/teacher for the Presbyterian Women group. She later joined Peace Presbyterian Church and was active in the Kit Wits, Presbyterian Women and senior group. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard, needlework, quilting, and her many pets. Mrs. Kares is survived by her spouse, George C. Kares, son, William "Al" Joyner and his wife, Tina, three grandchildren, Kristen, Sarah Ashley and Will of Greenville; two half-brothers, Charles W. Cox and Lawrence T. Cox of Ayden; sisters-in-law, Artemis C. Kares of Greenville, Joanne C. Kares of Wilmington, and Chrisanthe C. Kares of Winston-Salem; cousins, Mary Catherine Jackson and husband, Don, of Greenville and Jean P. Murphy and husband, C.E., of Chantilly, VA; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Peace Presbyterian Church, 301 Guiness Road, Winterville, NC 28590, Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or Spay Today, 4550-B County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com