Edna Marie (Jones) Kares

Edna Marie Jones Kares, 78, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at Peace Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Kares was born May 14, 1944 near Ayden in Pitt County to Joseph H. Jones and Grace Wood Jones Cox. She spent her childhood years in Craven County and graduated from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro. She obtained her undergraduate and Master degrees at East Carolina University. She retired with 31 years of State of NC service working for 20 years at ECU and was last employed as a licensed clinical social worker at Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center. She also supervised a number of social workers toward obtaining their degrees and licensure. Mrs. Kares was a former member of Boyd Memorial Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where she served as Treasurer for 15 years, member of the Session and moderator/teacher for the Presbyterian Women group. She later joined Peace Presbyterian Church and was active in the Kit Wits, Presbyterian Women and senior group. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her yard, needlework, quilting, and her many pets. Mrs. Kares is survived by her spouse, George C. Kares, son, William "Al" Joyner and his wife, Tina, three grandchildren, Kristen, Sarah Ashley and Will of Greenville; two half-brothers, Charles W. Cox and Lawrence T. Cox of Ayden; sisters-in-law, Artemis C. Kares of Greenville, Joanne C. Kares of Wilmington, and Chrisanthe C. Kares of Winston-Salem; cousins, Mary Catherine Jackson and husband, Don, of Greenville and Jean P. Murphy and husband, C.E., of Chantilly, VA; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Peace Presbyterian Church, 301 Guiness Road, Winterville, NC 28590, Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or Spay Today, 4550-B County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

