Edna Murphy Reynolds of Greenville, NC passed away on Saturday February 20, 2021 at the age of 86. Edna was born October 19, 1934 to the late Rev. Emmett and Ethel Murphy in Kinston NC. She was one of 12 children. She graduated from Southwood High School in 1953. Edna married John “JC” Reynolds in 1953, They were married for 30 years. Edna worked many years at Brody’s and NCNB. In 1984 Edna moved to Cary NC where she worked for NC State University College of Agriculture and Wake County Public Schools as the Board of Education Secretary. Edna and her sister Grace lived together in Raleigh and created a business “Scarfs by Grace”. Edna moved back to Kinston where she was employed by Caswell Development Center. She started her own catering business after her retirement in 2002. Edna created a family cookbook as she had a passion for cooking. Friends and relatives were always welcome to enjoy a meal in her home. Edna had an elegant style. She was known to be dressed to the max every time you saw her. Her beauty and spunky personality were part of her charm. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, loved the beach and enjoyed shagging. In later years she lived at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville and they treated her like family. A special THANKS to staff for the care and compassion they showed to her. In addition to Edna’s parents she was preceded in death by her sisters; Marie White, Melba Jean Haskins, Peggy Page, and Grace Murphy; brothers; Garland, Harry Lee and Billy. Edna leaves to cherish her memory, her sisters Faye Moore and Arlene Ferren; brothers Kent and Buster; her son, Johnny Reynolds; daughter Sandy Reynolds-Jones (Woody); son Chad Reynolds (Laura); Grandchildren Adam Jones, Sara Reynolds, Dean Johnson, Molly, Catie and Lydia Reynolds. Great-grandchildren Savannah and Bryson Jones, many nieces, nephews and friends. Edna was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 28th at 3:00pm at First Pentecostal Holiness Church 711 Phillips Road in Kinston with B.J. Murphy officiating. The service will also be streamed via the Church’s Facebook Live Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church | Facebook . For those in attendance, it is requested that social distancing be practiced and masks worn. A spreading of her ashes will be in a private ceremony at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association and any correspondences to her daughter, Sandy Reynolds-Jones at 65 Haven Ridge Drive, Wendell, NC 27591. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com