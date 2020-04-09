Edro Taylor
WILMINGTON - Edro Taylor, age 82, of 730 Galley Lane Apt. 112, Wilmington, N. C., died on April 6, 2020. Funeral service will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 4:00PM at Don Brown Funeral Chapel in Ayden, N. C. Burial will follow in the Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville, N. C.
A viewing will be on Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home from 2:00-5:00pm.
Due to COVID-19, Governor Cooper has stated that no more than 50 people be in attendance at a funeral service. Please check with the family to see if you are included in the services.