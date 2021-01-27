Edward Bradley
GREENVILLE - Edward Bradley, of Greenville, NC, died January 14, 2021. Born in Greenville, NC. Formerly of New Jersey.
A retiree of Monmouth Paper Co., New Brunswick and was owner of Eddie's Lounge, New Brunswick. A veteran of the U S Army. A member of Progressive Lodge A# 17, Khufu Temple # 120 and former Imperial Deputy of Mounted Unit of A.E.A.O.N.M.S. and an Honorary member of Mount Herma Progressive Lodge #35 in Greenville in North Carolina.
Predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl and a son, Joseph. Left to cherish his memory are a son, Edward "Butch", grandchildren, Joseph, Lauren, Edward, Jacinth, Portia and Jasmin and 7 great grandchildren.
Walk Thru View is from 10-11am, Friday, Jan. 29, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Private Service. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.