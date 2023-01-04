Edward E. "Eddie" Crabtree, Sr., 75, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 1, 2023. Faith, Family, Friends, and Football were the things that made Eddie Crabtree's big smile so infectious. Eddie's greatest accomplishment in life was the success of raising his close and loving family alongside his loving wife of 54 years. Many noted him as the best family man they had ever known by his love and actions for his family. He impacted so many lives with his unique ability to touch others. Eddie always saw the best in people and had a gift to encourage positivity and confidence. He was seen as a legendary salesperson with the funniest personality, and an unmatched passion for music from his era. Eddie was always known as a true loyal friend with unconditional love. Eddie was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Dunn, North Carolina and was a 1966 graduate of Dunn High School. After a well decorated high school football career that included Co-Captain of the 1965 Undefeated Greenwaves, First Team All-State and Shrine bowl honors. He first played at Carolina Military Academy in Maxton, NC where he was the President of his military academy class. Eddie transferred to Western Carolina University on a football scholarship where his career was ended by injury. He then returned home to finish his college education at Campbell University where he held the position of President of the day students class. Eddie began his career path as a teacher and coach for several years locally in Dunn, until entering his long successful career in the men's clothing industry. He represented several manufacturers in the clothing industry as a salesperson and executive. Eddie finished his career path by retiring and joining his two sons in multiple family investments. Eddie was a true community servant and contributed many unspoken efforts to help many families and young athletes in need. He cofounded, the Dunn High School Friends Scholarship Program. He also created the Dunn Sportsman Club that recognized numerous community leaders, players, and coaches. He was a 32nd degree mason. He served on the board of the Men's Apparel Club for many years. There are numerous accolades and awards that could be listed, but Eddie would be proudest of the ones chosen to express. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, William and Laura Crabtree; and a brother, William Crabtree, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Fonnie Crabtree; sons, Edward E. Crabtree, Jr. and wife, Scarlet, Nicholas P. Crabtree and wife, Lauren; daughter, Molly Ann Crabtree; honorary son, Richard Clyde; grandchildren, Cathryn and Caroline Crabtree and Stone and Sky Baldwin, all of Greeville; sister, Cecilia Crabtree Godwin of Dunn; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family asks that in lieu of flowers charitable donations be made to the ECU Foundation Inc. in support of the Crabtree Family Endowment. Checks should be made payable to the ECU Foundation Inc and can be mailed to: ECU University Advancement, 2200 South Charles Blvd, Mail Stop 301, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. Online gifts can be made at give.ecu.edu. The funeral service will be held Friday at 1:30 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. After the service there will be a celebration of life dinner at The Brook Valley Country Club for all friends and family. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com