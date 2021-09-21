Edward Gray Harris, 88, of Greenville, passed away on September 18, 2021. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Rainbow Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6-8 at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Edward was born on October 4, 1932 in Pitt Co., NC to Joseph and Eula Whitley Harris. He was raised in Pitt County and graduated from Belvoir High School. After high school he met and married the love of his life, Ms. Lillie Marie Wilson, and together for 60 years they enjoyed life, until her passing. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. When he returned from the military, he began his career, working alongside his family in the farming business. Edward then went to work in Ayden managing a local grocery store. After some time, he was able to purchase the store and continued to be the sole proprietor of that business for many years. He had a love of being outdoors and in his spare time, he was known to take on a landscaping project or two. He stayed busy and ended his career pouring his heart into Ed & Marie’s Grill located in Greenville for many years, until his retirement. In his retirement years, he loved staying active by playing golf. He was an excellent bowler, taking home many trophies and was just an all- around sports enthusiast. He also spared nothing when it came to his community. He loved Ayden and was one of the founding committee members who helped establish the Collard Festival. He was truly a hard working devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, who loved his family, friends and church. For years he attended and was a member of Ayden FWB Church, where he proudly served as a Deacon. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Marie Harris; one son, Tony Pierce Harris and his parents. He is survived by his son, Keith Harris, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Blake Harris and Meranda Harris and one great grandchild, Skylar Harris. He also leaves behind one sister, Mrs. Joyce Elks as well as many other extended family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service –Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.