Mr. Edward Lee Williams, 80, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2021. He was a man who loved what he did during his lifetime, farming. He shared that love with his son and grandson, Lee and Mason who farmed with him. He loved his entire family and was always first to be there when a neighbor or anyone needed him. He loved deer and duck hunting, but mostly he loved his farm. Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara, of the home; his son Lee and wife Katherine of Williamston, his daughter Michelle Hardison and husband, Mark of Williamston; grandchildren, Blake Briley and husband Robert, and Mason Hardison of Williamston; a sister Alice Stephenson and husband D.B of Roanoke Rapids; his step-grandchildren, Austin, and Hunter Bembridge and lots of nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Hopewell and John David Williams and his siblings, Jack Williams, Polly Williams Jackson, Paul Williams, George Williams, and Ralph Wesley Williams. Visitation for the Williams family was on Sunday night, April 18th from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. in Williamston. A funeral service was held at Reddicks Grove Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Monday April 19th. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Reddicks Grove Baptist Church or to the Williamston Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com