Edward McLemore

Edward Vance McLemore, born October 15, 1947, made his transition to Heaven on March 27, 2021. Vance had a servant's heart and worked each day to share God's love through serving others. He was born in Fayetteville, NC to Henry C. McLemore and Helen Bethea McLemore. He is preceded in death by his confidant, life partner, wife, and best friend, Alice Butrim McLemore. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Cook Sweat of Fayetteville, NC; son, Matt McLemore (Casey) of Nags Head, NC; and granddaughter, Chelsea Paul (Tyler) of Greenville, NC. He is also survived by two precious grandchildren who had his heart and brought much joy to his life, Harper McLemore age 4 and Milo Paul age 3; and by three siblings, Raymond McLemore of Fayetteville, NC, James McLemore (Theresa) of Kansas City, KS, and Mary Helen Walker (Joey) of Kill Devil Hills, NC. Vance's love of family extended to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. His love was a beacon of light for his family. Services will be held on April 17, 2021 at Kitty Hawk United Methodist, Kitty Hawk Rd, Kitty Hawk, NC at 4pm. Due to COVID, requests are made of friends to RSVP to the church at Amy@kittyhawkumc.net. The service will also be livestreamed on Kitty Hawk United Methodist YouTube channel and Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to two programs that held Vance's heart: Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, Kitchen fund, and to the DARE Challenge program in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.