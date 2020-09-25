Edward Meeks, Sr.

Edward Ernest Meeks, Sr.
AYDEN - Mr. Edward Ernest Meeks Sr., 77, of Ayden, passed away on September 24, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Farmer Funeral Service- Chapel. Committal will follow in the Ayden Cemetery.
Edward was born on March 21, 1943 in Pitt County, NC to William and Velma Mills Meeks. He was a graduate of Stokes High School. After high school, he joined the National Guard and proudly served 14 years. Edward was employed with Carawan Oil Co. for over 20 years. After leaving Carawan, he started his career with Empire Brushes. He remained employed with them during their acquisition to Rubbermaid where he stayed on for another 20 years.
He met and married the love of his life, Sybil Manning in 1963 and for 57 years they enjoyed life. They raised their two children and traveled as often as life would allow it. He became active with the Farmville Fire Dept. in the early 70's. He left Farmville as a Lieutenant and began volunteering with Grifton, where he stayed for over 20 years, retiring as the Fire Chief. Edward loved his community and pledged to keep everyone as safe as possible with the Fire Dept.
In 2000, Edward was awarded the Governor's Volunteer Award for Public Safety. He was on the Board of Directors for the Eastern NC Firefighters Association and Attended Winterville FWB Church, with his wife, regularly.
Edward was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Faulkner; four sisters, Joann, Catherine, Elizabeth and Helen and three brothers, William, James and Johnnie.
Edward will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Sybil, of the home; his son, Edward "Eddie" Ernest Meeks Jr.; four brothers, Frank Meeks and wife, Gail, Carlton Meeks and wife, Judy, Charlie Meeks and wife, Dot and David Meeks; one sister, Barbara Jean Williams and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the Funeral Home one hour prior to the service from 11-12. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Winterville FWB Church, 489 Cooper Street, Winterville, NC 28590 or the Grifton Community Fire Association, 6881 S. Highland Blvd, Grifton, NC 28530.
