Edward Milton Foley

Edward M. Foley, 89, of Valrico, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. A native of Greenville, NC, he had resided in Florida for 45 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara K. Foley and son, Kenneth W. Foley and is survived by his wife, Sherrie; sons, George Kevin Foley and Christopher Patrick Foley; 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. SouthernFuneralCare.com.

