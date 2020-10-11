Edward Lee Snow "Eddie"
WASHINGTON - Mr. Edward Lee Snow "Eddie", age 82, a resident of Washington, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.
Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington. Wearing of masks and social distancing are recommended.
Mr. Snow was born in Beaufort County. He was the son of the late Christopher Columbus Snow and Odell Lawrence Snow. Mr. Snow attended Chowan College. He served in the U.S. Navy and the Civil Air Patrol. Mr. Snow was a retired owner of Beaufort equipment Company.
He was a former member of the Red Men, the Moose Lodge, the Kiwanis Club and the Eastern North Carolina Turfgrass Association. Mr. Snow as a Mason and a Shriner. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with others while playing golf. Mr. Snow was a member of the Washington Yacht and Country Club, Roanoke Country Club and Goldsboro Country Club.
On June 3, 1961, Mr. Snow married the former Barbara Jean Waters, who survives. Surviving with his wife are his daughter, Catherine Leigh Snow of River Trace Nursing Home; nephews, Ken and Sam Snow both of Washington and niece, Teresa Snow DeMartin of Washington.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Snow was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Snow.
