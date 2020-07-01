Edward Norville Wooten
FOUNTAIN - Edward Norville Wooten, 96, passed away peacefully at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville on June 28, 2020.
He was born October 24, 1923 in Edgecombe County to the late Benjamin Edward Wooten and Addie Penny Langley Wooten. Norville, as he was known to his family and friends, graduated from South Edgecombe School in 1941. After graduation, he moved to Virginia Beach, VA where he worked delivering creamery products to the US Capitol in Washington DC. In 1944, he became co-owner of an open-air market on Virginia Beach Blvd. He later sold his share of the business to begin working for Broudy Cantor in Norfolk, VA.
Upon his father's passing in 1948, Norville returned to North Carolina where he managed the family farm and lovingly cared for his mother. He also worked at the movie theatre and Dildy's Grocery store in Fountain, NC. In 1952, he became the manager of the grocery department at Turnage Dry Goods in Farmville, NC where he met Myra Virginia Gainey, the love of his life, whom he married in 1962. Norville proudly welcomed Myra's daughter Cynthia into his family. He continued working at Turnage Dry Goods until 1974. After that, he managed the family farm and, along with Myra, took care of his mother until her death.
Norville was a pillar of the Fountain, NC community. He was small in stature but big in heart. Always devoted to his family and Autrey's Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Macclesfield, he never shied away from a chance to lend a helping hand or food from his farm. Rarely was there a holiday, birthday, or family event without Norville in attendance even as he aged into his 90s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Roland and his wife Elizabeth "Doll," sister Etta Wilson Harrell and her husband Johnnie Harrell, niece Elizabeth Meier, nephews Bennie Harrell and Paul Baker, and great-niece "little" Kathy Harrell. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Brown Buck and husband Kenneth Michael Buck of Winterville; three grandchildren Edward Lee Buck and wife Shelli of Clayton, Cheryl Buck DeSousa and husband Pete of Greenville, and K.M. Buck and wife Jocelyn of Raleigh; six great-grandchildren Emily McAllister, Claire McAllister, and Joshua McAllister of Greenville, Montgomery Fields and Cullen Fields of Clayton, and Quinn Buck of Raleigh; four nieces Barbara Tarpe of California, Fayette Baker of Greensboro, Gwendolyn Mullen of Engelhard, and Peggy Jean Harrell of Winterville; two nephews Bill Braxton of Greenville and Tim Braxton of Greenville; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will be receiving friends on July 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Autrey's Creek Primitive Baptist Church at 588 Otters Creek Road, Macclesfield, NC. A service will be conducted by Elder Kenneth Windham at the church at 2 p.m. immediately following the visitation.
The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at MacGregor Downs for their loving care of Norville and their unwavering support of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autrey's Creek Primitive Baptist Church c/o Ray Mewborn at 3492 South Pitt Street, Farmville, NC 27828.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.