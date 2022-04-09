Eileen Theresa Van Houten

Eileen Theresa McGough Van Houten, JD, age 66, is no longer with us. She passed away from an accidental fall at her home in Annapolis, Maryland on February 18, 2022. Eileen Van Houten was born on November 27, 1955 in Baltimore, MD, where she also grew up. She spent time as a child visiting family in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland, where her parents were born and where she held dual citizenship. Tuam is where she first fell in love with riding horses. She attended undergrad at Loyola University in Baltimore and law school at the University of Maryland. Following graduation, she practiced law in Baltimore for Frank, Bernstein, Conaway, & Goldman working with high-tech clients such as The Rouse Company and astronaut Deke Slayton. While in Baltimore, she met her husband Peter Van Houten in December 13, 1985 and married exactly one year later in Annapolis, MD. After they married, they moved to Chicago, IL and she worked as in-house council for Quaker Oats. In the summer of 1988, Peter and Eileen moved to Greenville, NC, where Peter began practicing ophthalmology. She was able to give back to the community she loved through her love of horses. Eileen established the Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program in 1991, which provides equine-assisted activities and therapy to children and adults with disabilities. In February of the same year, their daughter Carolyn was born. For many years, Eileen enjoyed horseback riding and attending horse shows with her daughter Carolyn and sailing to the Outer Banks with Peter, in addition to teaching Business Law at East Carolina University. In 2002, the Van Houten family joined the Oakwood School community, where Eileen quickly became an invaluable volunteer as a member of the school board for 13 years, Board President for four years, and a founding member of the Upper School. Eileen helped bring the Horizons School to Oakwood, which serves under-resourced students in the community. In 2015, Eileen won the International Seymore Preston Award for outstanding leadership at an independent school. Her contribution to the school led to an annual award in her name to honor other outstanding Oakwood School volunteers. Eileen’s love of horses was invaluable during the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd. She and Peter joined forces to save dozens of horses trapped in floodwaters in the Greenville area. It also led her to start Emerald Hill Farm with the Cooke family on a 236 acre plot in Pitt County. She donated her time and energy to many animal rescues and adopted several elderly rescue dogs. Eileen was truly loved by her community and family. She had the spirit of hospitality and generosity. She was an amazing negotiator and always made people feel like they were being included and valued. She was beautiful on the outside but more importantly just as beautiful on the inside. She always had the best intentions at heart, being graceful and kind. She helped everyone from the barn hand needing his vet bill paid for his Jack Russell to being on a contentious board taking on tough issues. Her examples of kindness and love provide a perfect example of how to live a good life, filled with meaning. Her departure leaves a hole in the fabric of our community. Eileen is survived by her husband of 35 years Dr. Peter Van Houten, her daughter Carolyn Van Houten and husband Ray Whitehouse, in-laws Roz and Louis Van Houten, brother Patrick McGough, and stepmother Sarah McGough. She is predeceased by her parents Jim and Maye McGough and her sister Bernadette McGough. A celebration of her life will be at the end of April. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program, “The Founders’s Fund”, https://www.rhrnc.com/foundersfund or to The Eileen Van Houten Scholarship at the Oakwood School, factsmgtadmin.com/give/appeal/TmWbhHaTH.